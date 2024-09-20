Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mainly dry end to Summer

BILLINGS — Pre-frontal warming and downslope flow will push daytime highs into the 70s for much of the area on Friday. Some spots could even reach the low 80s. It will also be breezy to windy at times with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

There will be a slight chance of showers late Friday afternoon into the evening as a cold front passes through. This will help cool temperatures down briefly on Saturday with highs mainly in the low to mid-60s.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place across the weekend and most of next week. There will be a slight chance of showers early Monday with the passing of another front, though.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday before warming into the 70s and 80s by the middle of the week. Lows will generally be in the 40s with a few spots dipping into the 30s over the next 7 nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com