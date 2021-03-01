Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Magnificent Start to March

BILLINGS — After the 8th snowiest February on record for Billings and the 3rd wettest for Sheridan, we start the month of March on a mostly quiet note. High pressure will keep conditions dry this week and we’ll enjoy a good bit of sunshine, too. It will be windy at times today with gusts between 30-35 mph possible. Between 45-65 mph gusts along the foothills. Staying breezy Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. Looking for highs in the upper 40s to low 50s today, low to mid 50s Tuesday through Thursday, and upper 50s to low 60s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Billings: Lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Could possibly make it into the low 50s. Windy with gusts between 30-35 mph. Clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s on Tuesday.

Sheridan: Abundant sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

