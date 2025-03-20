Q2 Billings Area Weather: A lot of unsettled weather through early next week

BILLINGS — A small disturbance brought a lot of clouds with rain and snow to parts of Montana and Wyoming on this first day of spring, but amounts have been (and will be) light. The wind has been picking up, and that will be the trend for the next few days. We can expect decreasing clouds and shower activity overnight, and lows will be slightly warmer than average to start Friday.

Friday will be a windier day for our region, but it will also be warmer. We can expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day from the valleys to the mountains, but the wind will be the big story. A vigorous cold front is approaching the region, and that will sweep over us through the day Saturday. Some wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph will be possible, so keep a firm grip on the wheel.

We will have more wind with valley rain and mountain snow at times on Saturday, Sunday will be another windy day, but most of it will be dry. Our next chance for wet weather will arrive late Sunday and early Monday, with valley rain and mountain snow showers. We will have a warming trend with weaker wind beginning next Tuesday, with highs rising into the 60s for lower elevations.