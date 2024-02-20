Q2 Billings Area Weather: A lot of snow will disappear this week

BILLINGS — A high-pressure ridge dominates the weather, bringing warm and dry conditions, but there are a few things to be watching for. Expect wind to the west with a slight risk of showers even around Billings.

Temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal norms, with ratings mainly into the 20s to low 30s first thing in the morning and 40s to mid-50s for the afternoon highs through the work week. Current trends would indicate even warmer temperatures over the weekend that could bump 60 degrees here or there.

Winds, particularly in the Livingston foothills, could gust 40 to 50 mph at times, especially by later in the work week. A weak disturbance moving through the area Tuesday evening through Wednesday could produce a few showers, including around the Billings area.

By Monday, there is the possibility of a trough bringing cooler temperatures, reducing the winds, and bringing a chance of a few showers into the mix.