Q2 Billings Area Weather: A lot of big weather events possible through Thursday evening

BILLINGS — We tied or broke Daily Record high temperatures across much of the region today, including in Billings. More record high temperatures will be threatened from Billings to the east tomorrow while thunderstorms move in from the west.

100 plus degree readings were widespread around our area today and now thunderstorms have developed especially West of Billings and across northern Montana Wednesday evening. These storms have the potential for rain, but it could also trigger wildfires.

Temperatures early Thursday will be very warm, staying in the 60s and 70s. If the Billings airport does not drop below 72°, it will tie the record For the warmest start for a July 25th. The record high tomorrow is 98° at the Billings Airport and that looks like it could fall.

A Red Flag Warning for possible fire starts is in effect for areas of eastern Montana tomorrow, with highs again expected to hit upper 90s to triple digits from Billings toward the east. Areas to the West will see a cold front approach through the afternoon, creating more clouds, area showers and thunderstorms, and the potential for gusty winds around storms.

The potential for fire starts is high on Thursday, so use care With anything where a spark or flame is involved. And it will be one more day with an Excessive Heat Warning for eastern Montana, so use care in the hot temperatures.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will quickly slip back closer to seasonal averages, meaning upper 80s to low 90s for highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms are possible each day.