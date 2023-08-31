Q2 Billings Area Weather: A look into the Labor Day weekend

BILLINGS — A warming trend is expected Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to the 90s. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms will follow.

As winds subside Thursday evening, a building upper ridge will cause temperatures to warm each day through Saturday. High temperatures will rise to the 80s from Billings to the west Friday, and low 90s to the east.

The warmest day will be Saturday when much more of the area will reach the 90s. The Relative Humidity will be low... only in the teens to lower 20s the next couple of days.

West winds will gust 20-30 mph on Saturday afternoon. The chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday is most likely over the mountains and foothills.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected by late Sunday through Monday, with a good chance of rain.