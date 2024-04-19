Q2 Billings Area Weather: A look ahead through our April weekend

BILLINGS — As the winds ease up, the temperatures don't warm up at least for now. The get-back-out-in-the-sun days will return next week.

Strong wind gusts of 40 to almost 60 mph have been recorded across eastern Montana into the Dakotas today. Temperatures have been on the cool side and remain chilly early Friday morning, dropping mainly to the 20s all across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Afternoon highs will stay in the 30s and 40s on Friday and edge to the 40s and 50s Saturday. The wind will still be brisk across eastern Montana into the Dakotas for Friday afternoon, but ease up for the rest of the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon, despite A chilly start, temperatures will start to edge back up to above average, hitting a lot of upper 50s to mid 60s. I disturbance Sunday afternoon and evening will bring a chance of rain and cool us back down to the 50s briefly Monday.

Temperatures will be above average, hitting the upper 30s to 40s and the daytime highs in the 60s to mid 70s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But a disturbance will keep a chance of rain showers going with a bit of higher elevation snow.