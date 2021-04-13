Q2 Billings area weather: A little snow, a little warmth

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday)

Cloudy skies with temps in the upper 30s. Winds are light with a few flurries, very light flurries, here and there.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT tonight for northeastern Montana and areas along the Canada (Saskatchewan) and North Dakota borders. Could see additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Watch for slippery road conditions and potentially poor visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been placed further west along the Hi-Line for areas including the cities of Hays, Chinook and Harlem until 9 a.m. Wednesday. We could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of new snow. Please use caution if driving in this area.

Also, Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake and the surrounding areas from now until 9 p.m. tonight. We could see winds gusting up to 35 mph and rough waves. Small craft advisories also in effect for Flathead Lake.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy with temps in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday):

Partly Cloudy with temps in the high 30s and low 40s for most of us, with snow and moisture starting to creep up from the south.

20% chance of seeing rain showers or a wintry mix here in town.

Thursday - Tuesday:

Still a 60% chance of snow on Thursday with temps in the low 40s. It might be light and wet here in Billings, maybe an inch or two. But mountains and foothills may see serial inches of accumulation.

On Friday, temps move into the upper 40s with a 30% chance of precipitation. This is when we start our warming trend.

By Saturday, we are back above our average with highs in the 50s and on Sunday, we should be back in the low to mid 60s.

We will stay in the 50s and 60s to start next week.

