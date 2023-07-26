Q2 Billings Area Weather: A little cooler, but watch for storms

BILLINGS — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue to create winds through Friday. Meantime, temperatures hover close to late July averages.

A stream of moisture comes in from the southwest while a cold front will push south across the area Wednesday night. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the mountain foothills and isolated in the eastern plains during the evening.

Strong, gusty winds up to 60 mph are possible with these thunderstorms. Lows will drop to the 50s and some low 60s early Thursday.

Another cold front will also move south through the area Thursday and Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms will spread east from the mountains Thursday afternoon, and increase over the entire area Thursday evening.

Again, strong, gusty winds are possible with the thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s to mid-90s.

Expect more thunderstorms Friday afternoon over and near the mountains, as well as over far eastern Montana. Some storms may be strong in the southeast. Precipitation chances will continue over much of the area Friday night.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, starting in the 50s and warming to the 80s in most places. The weekend looks drier with a warming trend.

