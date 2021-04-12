Q2 Billings area weather: A little cold, a little snow, then a little warm

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3 p.m. Monday)

It's mostly cloudy with temps in the low 40s. Winds are light with gusts just over 20 mph. A few flurries are even out and about in our region, but no accumulations.

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until midnight on Tuesday night for much of northeastern Montana along the Canadian (Saskatchewan) and North Dakotan borders. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds are gusting as high as 30 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially poor visibility.

Lake Wind Advisory still in effect for Fort Peck Lake till 11 p.m. We could see winds gusting up to 30 mph with strong waves. Small craft advisory is also in effect.

Also, Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake and the surrounding areas from now till 9 p.m. Tuesday. We could see winds gusting up to 35 mph and rough waves. Small craft advisories also in effect for Flathead Lake.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy with temps in the mid 20s.

The Beartooth foothills will likely pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow tonight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday):

Partly Cloudy with temps in the high 30s for most of us.

Wednesday - Monday:

Temps will be below average for most of this week, staying in the 30s and 40s mostly.

We might see a scattered snow or rain shower on Wednesday. 20% chance as of right now.

Still a 60% chance of snow on Thursday. It might be light and wet here in Billings, maybe an inch or two. But mountains and foothills may see several inches of accumulation.

On Friday we start to warm back up, and by Saturday, we are back above our average with highs in the 50s.

By Sunday, we could be back into the mid 60s.

