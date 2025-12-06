Q2 Billings Area Weather: A light snow/rain mix is possible tonight and Saturday

BILLINGS — The first Friday of December was fairly seasonable for Montana and Wyoming with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but precipitation is coming our way. We'll have a chance for a mix of snow and rain this evening and again on Saturday as the first in a series of fast-moving storms moves our way. Amounts will be light tonight and Saturday, but please drive safely.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are still in effect for our area mountains through Saturday afternoon. The highest peaks will get 1-2 feet of snow, but lower elevations will get far less due to warmer temperatures and gusty wind. A Wind Advisory will also be in effect tonight through Saturday for the area near Livingston and Big Timber, lasting until noon.

A small ridge of high pressure will try to build overhead on Sunday, and we will have fewer clouds, but the wind will begin to increase. Monday through most of next week, the jetstream will be directly over the northern Rockies, causing much stronger wind and we'll have a few fast-moving disturbances bring rain and mountain snow. Highs will stay above average through Thursday.