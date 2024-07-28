Q2 Billings Area Weather: A jumbled start to the week before it gets hot

BILLINGS — Monday is highlighted by breezy conditions before our best chance of rain shows up Tuesday. The rest of the week is mainly about getting hot again.

The chance of showers or thunderstorms will decrease for the rest of Sunday evening, but wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour are possible around some of the storms. By early Monday, temperatures will have slipped to the 50s for most locations.

After staying mainly in the 80s, on Sunday we'll see mainly upper 80s and mid 90s on Monday afternoon. Monday could also be breezy with gusts of 20 to 35 mph.

The combination of the hotter temperatures and wind will increase our fire risk somewhat. Use caution with anything involving a spark or a flame.

Tuesday holds our best chance of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week. The amount of moisture in the atmosphere goes up and expected 20 to 50% chance of showers depending on location.

Showers and storms will ease through the morning hours on Wednesday, then temperatures will start to heat up. Highs will stay mainly in the 90s, but some areas from Billings towards the east through northern Wyoming could hit triple digits by Friday and Saturday.

