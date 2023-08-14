Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot week ahead. Here is the daily breakdown

BILLINGS — Hot temperatures return by Tuesday, lasting through the work week. Some areas could reach the triple digits with little to no precipitation is expected.

Temperatures Monday start mainly in the 50s and warm to the 80s to around 90 later in the day. That is average for this time of the year.

High pressure will build over the area tonight through Tuesday bringing a warming and drying trend. On Tuesday, highs will be in the 90s to around 100 degrees with even lower humidity in the single digits and teens.

A dry cold front will move south through the area on Wednesday with only slightly cooler temperatures and dry conditions along with gusty winds. Hot, dry and breezy conditions will continue through Friday, increasing fire weather concerns.

Thursday may be the warmest day overall. Billings has it's best chance of reaching 100.