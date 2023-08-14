Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot week ahead

BILLINGS — Enjoy the near seasonal daytime temperatures this afternoon as it is about to get very hot. This will heighten concerns for heat related illnesses this week. Try to limit time outdoors. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for any period of time.

Downslope flow and westerly winds will push some areas into the 100s tomorrow. Although a weak cold front is forecast to sweep through the area sometime on Wednesday, it will only serve to knock daytime temperatures down a few degrees briefly before rebounding back into the 100s on Thursday.

Another cold front, this one much stronger coming down from Canada, is projected to move through on Saturday bringing a break from the hot temperatures across the weekend. A chance for rain will also enter back into the forecast.

Persistent breezy flow from the west/northwest will spread dry air over the area this week with little to no chance for rain. Low humidity will elevate grass fire dangers. Avoid causing sparks.

Air quality will be good today but wildfire smoke could impact the area on Tuesday. Those with breathing ailments should monitor the situation.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 90s/100s tomorrow, 90s on Wednesday, 90s/100s on Thursday, 90s on Friday then 80s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight, mainly 60s for the rest of the work week then 50s/60s for the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com