Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot Thursday could bring a better chance for storms

BILLINGS — Thursday starts off on a dry note and for some will be the hottest day of the week with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s for much of the area due to downslope flow. Some spots east of Billings could reach 100°.

A Pacific low will move across the area this afternoon, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Although not expecting any of these storms to turn severe, a few could produce small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. As conditions are very dry, this will elevate the threat for fire weather. Don't cause a spark!

High pressure builds across the area Friday through the weekend. This will keep conditions mostly dry. Several disturbances (shortwaves) could ripple through during that stretch, so keeping a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Temperatures will begin to decrease on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s through Monday. Unfortunately, we are not done with the extreme heat as models are indicating daytime temperatures moving back into the upper 90s and 100s by the middle of next week.

Smoke from the western wildfires will keep hazy conditions in place on Thursday, but air quality should be okay for most as the smoke is not expected to make it down to the surface. However, you'll want to monitor air quality if you have respiratory issues, especially if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

