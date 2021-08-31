Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and smoky end to August

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We’ll see our warmest day of the week today as downslope flow pushes Billings into the low to mid 90s ahead of a cold front that will bring those temperatures right back down into the 70s tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will stay below the norm for the rest of the week before returning to around seasonal or warmer for the weekend.

Very low humidity combined with gusty winds will elevate fire conditions today, so use caution not to cause any sparks.

South/southwest flow will push wildfire smoke back across the area today, so the air quality will be fair to poor. Luckily, the cold front will help clear the air to a more acceptable level tomorrow.

It will be very dry this week, but there could be enough moisture combined with a quick shot of energy to deliver a few isolated showers on Friday in Yellowstone County.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s today then mid 70s to low 80s through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through the weekend as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

