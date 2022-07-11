Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and mostly dry week

BILLINGS — High pressure will dominate this week keeping conditions dry for the most part although weak disturbances could ripple through starting Wednesday and give us a shot of and isolated shower or thunderstorm that night in Billings. Other areas could see hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through the rest of the week.

The big weather story this week will be the heat. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day with a good shot to crack the triple digits. Daytime highs will remain the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week through the weekend. Luckily, drier air moves in bringing the humidity down over the next couple of days before kicking back in on Friday through the weekend mainly in eastern Montana.

Limit time outdoors on those scorching days. If you must go out, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 90s/100s on Wednesday then 90s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight then 50s/60s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com