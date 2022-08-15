Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and mainly dry week ahead

BILLINGS — A rather quiet week is expected at this time with lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

We wake up with a few lingering showers to the east and southeast. Lots of sunshine across the area this afternoon. Billings could get a stray shower later in the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday aim to be the hottest days of the week before a weak cold front moves through to slightly cool daytime highs Thursday through Saturday before heating up again by the end of the weekend.

Elevated fire concerns will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday especially to the west with low humidity and at least breezy conditions.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s/90s today, 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, 80s Thursday through Saturday then 80s/90s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

