Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry week ahead

BILLINGS — High pressure will build and dominate this week keeping dry conditions in place. Some models are trying to bring showers into the forecast on Thursday. Consider yourself lucky if you get any of that rain… if there is any rain.

Today will be the coolest day of the week as daytime highs will get hot starting tomorrow. Extreme heat will be possible by mid-week. Limit time outside and stay hydrated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow then mainly 90s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

