Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry Wednesday

High pressure continues to dominate so expect more dry weather for Billings through Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs will get hot today as we reach back into the mid 90s. A cold front drops down from Canada by tonight bringing a nice cool down Thursday. Areas north and east of Yellowstone County could even get a few showers early Thursday morning with the passing of the front. Friday’s highs will rise back up to around seasonal before the heat returns across the weekend.

There could be enough of an uptick in available moisture by Saturday evening to allow for isolated showers that night into Sunday and Monday. Maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Models are trying to push another cold front through early next week that could bring another cool down by Tuesday.

Light surface smoke is expected today although it could thicken a bit by the drive home. Air quality will be fair.Today's high will be in mid 90s, low 80s tomorrow, upper 80s Friday then mid to upper 90s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend, but look to drop into the upper 50s Thursday night.

