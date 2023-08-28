Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry start to the final week of August

BILLINGS — Although high pressure will be in place keeping dry conditions for most of the area, there is a slight chance of a few isolated showers west and south of Yellowstone County, especially around the mountains and the foothills. Billings could even get a late afternoon shower. If any storms do pop up, they are expected to be weak in nature.

Tuesday aims to be the hottest day for some and will also be dry. Wildfire smoke down from Canada will impact eastern Montana and could present air quality issues for our area, especially from Rosebud County to Carter County.

A cold front is forecast to push through by Wednesday morning bringing temperatures down a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The front is expected to be rather dry, but there could be enough moisture associated with it for a low chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning west-southwest of Yellowstone County.

Winds will increase behind the front with gusts over 40 mph possible over much of the Q2 viewing area on Wednesday. Gusts over 50 mph could impact the Western foothills. Strong winds could linger over southeast Montana on Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph not out of the question. The winds, combined with drier air behind the front, will heighten fire weather concerns on Wednesday.

High pressure builds in at the end of the week bringing mainly dry conditions through Saturday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up across the Beartooths on Saturday.

Southwest flow will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Sunday as afternoon temperatures warm up across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today and tomorrow, 70s/80s Wednesday and Thursday then 80s/90s Friday through the weekend.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s through Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com