Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry start to September

BILLINGS — Welcome to September!

The first two days of the brand new month will be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s with lots of sunshine. A quick shot of energy could bring showers to the Beartooths/Absarokas late afternoon.

We'll see a change in conditions as we head into Labor Day with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms kicking in as early as Sunday night and potentially lasting through Tuesday morning as a Pacific low influences the area.

Labor Day Monday aims to be quite soggy with heavy rainfall possible. Some areas could receive over half an inch of rain, especially west and south of Yellowstone County. Even if you don't get the rain, you'll still feel moisture in the air as it will be quite humid.

Dry and milder conditions take over the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today through Sunday, 60s/70s Monday and Tuesday then 70s/80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through Sunday night, 40s/50s Monday night and Tuesday night then 50s mid-week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com