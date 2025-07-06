Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry start doesn't last all week

BILLINGS — Starting late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, a weather system will bring a 20%-30% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly to the north and east of Billings. Any rain should be light and most of it will end by mid-morning Monday, with just a few lingering showers in the southeast part of Montana in the afternoon.

After that, the weather will be mainly dry and very warm from Monday night through Wednesday, with temperatures rising into the 90s. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with many places from Billings eastward reaching or exceeding 100°F.

However, some clouds might keep temperatures in the foothills lower. Nights will be cooler, dipping into the 60s, providing a break from the heat.

On Thursday, a cold front will come through, which will bring scattered thunderstorms. While the storms may not be very strong overall, they could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain in certain areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather is uncertain. Different forecasts show mixed possibilities: some suggest cooler temperatures and more rain, while others predict the heat returning. This uncertainty will need to be watched in the coming days.