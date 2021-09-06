Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot and dry Labor Day

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It's the unofficial end to summer which, at this point, is the 4th warmest on record in Billings, Miles City and Sheridan and the 2nd warmest Livingston. Plan on a hot (91° in Billings) and dry Labor Day- a far cry from last year when we topped out in the mid 50s with over half an inch of rainfall.

High pressure will dominate this week with no rain expected. A dry cold front will drop through by this evening reinforcing the dry conditions and helping elevate the fire risk. Breezy to gusty winds will add to the concern. Use caution not to cause any sparks today.

Smoke at the surface will remain thick this afternoon so air quality will be poor. Limit time outdoors if you have respiratory issues.

The aforementioned cold front will cool us down briefly tomorrow but we'll quickly warm up mid-week before another cool down make it's way in for the weekend. This cool down looks to last into next week.

The area could really use some rain as we have started September off on a dry note. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the weekend for any chance to see much needed precipitation.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s today, low to mid 80s tomorrow, mid 80s to low 90s Wednesday to Friday then mid 70s to low 80s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s tonight and Tuesday night then range from the mid 50s to near 60° Wednesday night through the weekend.

Have a happy and safe Labor Day.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com