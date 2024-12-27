Q2 Billings Area Weather: A healthy dose of Winter

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure moving across Canada will help drive an ample amount of Pacific moisture across the region Friday and Saturday. This will bring hefty snow to the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas, especially across the west facing slopes. Over a foot of snowfall is possible by Saturday night. Cooke City could pick up a foot as well. Some accumulation is possible in the foothills, too.

This west-northwest flow will also bring windy conditions across the western foothills on and off through Monday with gusts between 35-50 mph with the strongest expected on Saturday.

Confidence is growing that a winter weather system combined with plenty of Pacific moisture will bring more snow late Sunday into Monday with the bulk of the accumulation expected over the western mountains which could pick up another 10" or even more.

The lower elevations will get rain on Sunday afternoon into the evening ahead of a transition to all snow late Sunday night into Monday morning. A blend of models hints at about an inch of accumulation in lower elevations with over an inch in the high hills and foothills. This could change. Stay tuned!

We could really use some much needed moisture as most of the region is enduring drought conditions. We'll get some relief from this Pacific push with over a quarter of an inch of moisture possible by Monday evening. Most of the moisture begins to move out by Monday night, but a slight chance of snow will linger through Tuesday before high pressure ushers in mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime highs will remain mainly in the 40s through Sunday then cool to the 20s and 30s Monday through Thursday. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Sunday night then mainly 10s and 20s Monday night through Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com