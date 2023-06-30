Q2 Billings Area Weather: A healthy dose of Summer

BILLINGS — We will enjoy lots of sunshine on this final day of June and into the first weekend of July as high pressure brings drier conditions into play. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms could pop up in the heat of the afternoon hours through the weekend, but most of the area won't see any rain at all.

It will be getting warmer, too. Some areas will reach into the low 90s across the weekend. It won't last, though.

An upper low/cold front is forecast to drop down from Canada early next week with showers and thunderstorms returning Monday and Tuesday (July 4th) along with cooler daytime temperatures.

Models indicate the rain will move out in time for the 4th of July fireworks at the Metra Tuesday night. We'll keep you posted should that change.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s across the weekend, 70s/80s on Monday then 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through Sunday night then 40/50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com