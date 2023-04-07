Q2 Billings Area Weather: A healthy dose of Spring!

BILLINGS — Quiet and dry conditions will dominate the forecast through early next week as high pressure wields its influence. Having said that, there is a very slight chance of rain showers in the western fringe of the Q2 viewing area late tonight night into Saturday. Some models are even suggesting a drop or two in Billings Saturday afternoon.

Downslope flow will continue the warm-up. Billings will have a chance to reach the 60s today, the first time since early November of last year. We're not done there. Low to mid 60s is quite the possibility across the weekend and I wouldn't be surprised if we reach the lower 70s on Easter Sunday with a better chance on Monday and Tuesday. Some areas in eastern Montana could even punch into the low 80s.

A disturbance out of the Pacific will bring a change to the area starting Wednesday with rain-snow showers and cooler temperatures slowing creeping.

The warmer temperatures will bring potential for flooding caused by rapidly melting snowpack and ice jams along streams and rivers through early next week. Those living in flood prone areas along waterways should continue to monitor the situation over the next few weeks. Take care of property, equipment, and livestock.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today and Saturday, 60s/70s Sunday through Tuesday, 50s/60s on Wednesday then 40s/50s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s tonight and tomorrow night, mainly 40s across the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

From my family to yours, we wish you a very Blessed Easter weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com