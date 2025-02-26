Q2 Billings Area Weather: A good bit of sunshine on Wednesday

BILLINGS — High pressure brings dry weather to the area through Sunday afternoon as daytime highs (40s and 50s) and nighttime lows (20s and 30s) remain warmer-than-average through the weekend. This will continue to pose a problem for flood-prone areas as snow melts over frozen ground causing runoff. Ice jams could also be an issue as is evident near Miles City where minor flooding is occurring along the Tongue River. A Flood Advisory remains in effect in our northern-northeastern counties. Watch out for water covered roadways while commuting.

After a breezy Wednesday, winds will increase again on Thursday with gusts over 50 mph possible from Livingston to Big Timber and Harlowton while the rest of the area could feels gusts between 20-40 mph.

We're keeping an eye on a low forecast to move up from the southwest that could bring snow early next week. Still too early to say how much accumulation (if any) there could be at this time. Will keep you posted.

Models are also hinting that chilly Canadian could cool daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

