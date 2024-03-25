Q2 Billings Area Weather: A frigid start to the week

BILLINGS — It's a very cold start this morning with temperatures down into the teens so watch out for icing on the roads during your commute. Isolated snow showers are possible under cloudy skies with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday will bring highs in the 20s in the east to the lower 40s off to our west with a slight chance for snow showers especially in the mountains and the foothills.

High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm highs up into the 40s and 50s.

Another wave of Pacific moisture is expected to push in Thursday afternoon bringing a chance for showers by Thursday night. This will be mainly rain in the lower elevations but the mountains will get more snow.

A cold front associated with the moisture will cool temperatures down as we move into the weekend bringing a chance for 2" of snowfall in the lower elevations Friday through the weekend. The Beartooths and Absarokas could get up to a foot Thursday through Sunday. There is still some uncertainty with this and these projections are sure to change. We will keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

