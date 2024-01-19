Q2 Billings Area Weather: A frigid start to Friday ahead of a warmer weekend

BILLINGS — It's a dangerously cold start to the day with temperatures in the 10s and 20s below and wind chills 30 to 40 below zero this morning.

High pressure building in will bring dry conditions, but there is still a slight chance to see a couple of inches of snow in the western mountains today then light snow across the weekend. Daytime rain could even fall in our northern counties. Freezing rain is possible during the overnight hours.

There is a light at the the end of the tunnel in terms of temperatures as it will be much warmer across the weekend with daytime temperatures reaching into the 30s and 40s. Outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures sticking with us through the end of the month with a very low chance of seeing any type of precipitation.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com