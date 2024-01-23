Q2 Billings Area Weather: A foggy start in eastern Montana

BILLINGS — Our northern and eastern counties (including extreme eastern Billings) are battling patchy fog and slick surfaces again this morning so be on the lookout for reduced visibility along with slick roads and bridges during your commute. Slow it down and stay safe.

Persistent waves of Pacific moisture will continue to filter in through the week, bringing a daily chance of light snow showers to the western slopes of the Beartooth and Absarokas. Up to an inch of snow will be possible with every shot that comes in.

The lower elevations will stay dry as high pressure continues to influence the area along with downslope flow that will keep daytime and nighttime temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer-than-average. Outlooks continue to show this will be the case through the end of the month.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com