BILLINGS — There remains a chance for showers and isolated severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening especially south of Yellowstone County. Gusty winds and large hail will be the main concerns. Dry and quiet conditions move in for the weekend.

We are in the wake of a cold front so daytime highs will be cooler over the next few days.

Looking ahead to next week, it will be a dry and sunny start as daytime highs warm back up into the 80s and 90s through the middle of the week. Not much rain is expected during that stretch although a trough could produce a few showers on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and Saturday, 70s on Sunday then 80s/90s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through Sunday night then 50s/60s Monday night and Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

