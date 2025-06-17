Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few strong storms possible on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Weather will remain active on Tuesday, but storms shouldn't reach severe levels as a weak disturbance moves through the area, keeping a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for one more day. Some storms could still become strong, producing small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, just typical thunderstorms are expected. Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

High-pressure ridging will bring drier and warmer conditions to the area on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of our next low-pressure system that could bring showers and thunderstorms as early as Thursday evening.

The low will kick off an unsettled weather pattern for the weekend that will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms. At this point, it's hard to say if any storms will become severe. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 80s on Wednesday through Friday (with maybe a few 90s), around the 60s on Sunday, 60s and 70s on Monday, and then back to the 70s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday night, mainly in the 50s on Wednesday night, 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday nights, 40s and 50s on Saturday night, and then mainly in the 40s on Sunday night.

