Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Few Stormy Days, Not Much Rain

BILLINGS — Good morning!

We’ll be cooling down over the next few days thanks to a passing cold front. We also have a decent chance for some much-needed rain today. A shot of energy down from Canada could kick up a few isolated severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening in east/northeast Montana with gusty winds and small hail possible. Not much rain is expected from these storms with the mountains/foothills receiving the bulk of accumulation.

There does remain an elevated fire risk for the area today with low humidity and gusty so be careful not to cause a spark!

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms linger Friday and Saturday as high pressure slowly begins to build back in. Dry conditions return Sunday and stay in place through at least the middle of next week as daytime temperatures soar.

Expecting a heat wave next week as dangerous heat will blanket the area for several days. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s to low 100s by Tuesday. Back to back to back 100 degree days not out of the question. Record highs could even be reached.

Highs today will be upper 80s to around 90°, upper 70s Friday, mid 80s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through the middle of next week.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

