BILLINGS — Today will be the hottest day of the week with some spots reaching into the low 90s. We start off with lots of sunshine before clouds begin to move in this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime highs down into the 60s and 70s across the weekend.

There is a MARGINAL risk of strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon into the evening for areas west and north of Yellowstone County. Winds gusting to 60 mph, periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and up to quarter size hail will be possible with these storms.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 60s/70s Friday and Saturday, 70s on Sunday then 80s/90s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 40s Friday night and Saturday night, 40s/50s on Sunday night then 50s/60s Monday night and Tuesday night.

