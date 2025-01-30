Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few more warmer-than-average days

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy one more sunny day with highs in the 40s and maybe a few 50s on Thursday. Although clouds move in on Friday, dry conditions will stay in place. Daytime highs may be a little cooler, though.

Winds will turn stronger across the western foothills ahead of the cold front with gusts up to 60 mph possible from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye and up to 50 mph north of Big Timber to Harlowton Thursday night through Saturday night. A Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Snow will move in across the western mountains Friday afternoon then the Pryors and Bighorns by Saturday. Expecting snow showers to continue through at least Tuesday morning. Over a foot could fall in the Crazies, Beartooths and Absarokas where a Winter Weather Watch will be in place. Around 6" (give or take) will be possible across the Pryors and Bighorns.

There is a slight chance of rain or a wintry mix late Saturday across the area before a cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a transition to all snow Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. There is a chance for a hefty amount of snow during that stretch. A blend of models hints at 2-5" for much of the lower elevations including Billings with 1-2" in eastern Montana.

There is still some uncertainty with these snowfall projections and they are sure to change. We'll have to see how the models fine-tune over the next few days to get a better idea of what could be heading our way. Plan on impactful snowfall just in case. Will keep you posted.

What is certain is it's going to get much colder behind the front. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Sunday, single digits and teens on Monday then teens on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be below zero to single digits.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

