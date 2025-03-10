Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few mild days before our next chance of showers

BILLINGS — The weather will warm up on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching the 60s and possibly near 70 east of Billings by Thursday. Showers will develop over the mountains on Thursday afternoon.

A significant drop in temperature is forecast for Thursday night into Friday, accompanied by a hig likelihood of rain and wet snow. Brisk north winds will also occur. Snow accumulation details remain uncertain.

Expect a mix of weather with seasonable temperatures over the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see a drop in temperatures to the upper 30s to upper 40s as the system moves in.

A brief warm-up is likely on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 40s to low 50s under less active weather. Stay updated for changes in conditions, particularly concerning the potential snow accumulations and weather impacts over the coming days.