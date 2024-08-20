Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few bumpy days

BILLINGS — Weather could be quite active Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong, gusty winds and large hail will be the main concerns, but periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible. Daytime highs will be in the 80s and 90s on Tuesday then a morning cold front will put highs in the 70s west to the 90s east on Wednesday.

Dry and windy conditions will heighten fire weather concerns in northern Wyoming on Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect during the day.

Expecting mainly dry conditions Thursday through Saturday with only few spotty showers each day.

Southwest flow will help bring warmer temperatures on Friday with highs pushing into the upper 80s to mid 90s then mid 80s to around 90° on Saturday.

Cooler air moves in on Sunday with highs mainly in the 70s with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some models are suggesting that below average daytime highs will continue into next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com