Q2 Billings Area Weather: A fast-moving blast of winter

BILLINGS — Weather story #1: It's a windy start to Monday with the gusts between 50-80 mph possible through late morning from Livingston to Harlowton to Red Lodge down to Sheridan, WY. (see attached graphic).

Weather story #2: We'll reach our daytime high around lunchtime before a cold front moves through causing temperatures to plummet as the afternoon progresses. Much of the area could dip below freezing by the 5 PM rush. Lows tonight and Tuesday night will be mainly in the single digits with wind chill values below zero. Take care of young livestock!

Weather story #3: Precipitation will start off as rain or a rain/snow mix then steadily transition to snow as the cold front moves through this afternoon. The snow could fall quickly and melt on the wet roads. With the colder temperatures, roads will quickly freeze up so expect very slick roads during the drive home today. Winds will still be quite gusty so blowing snow causing reduced visibility will also be an issue. Billings and Livingston could pick up 3-4", Red Lodge up to 8", 2-3" in Cody, and 4-6" in Sheridan. (See attached graphic). Beartooths, Absarokas, Bighorns, and Crazies could receive up to 1 foot of snowfall.

The snow moves out on Tuesday but the cold air remains with highs in the 10s and 20s before getting back to more seasonal on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will move back above average Thursday and Friday ahead of another potential winter system that will bring colder temperatures across the weekend with a chance for rain and snow Friday through Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com