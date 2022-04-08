Q2 Billings Area Weather: A fantastic Friday!

BILLINGS — Into the 60s and 70s we go today under our fair share of sunshine as high pressure remains in place for a few more hours. The ridge will begin to degrade tonight as a cold front moves through by tomorrow morning kicking off a winter pattern through the middle of next week.

Expecting rain showers tomorrow morning that should move out by midday. It will be a windy Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. A chance for snow comes in on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, there is still some uncertainty as to where the winter storm will have its main impact. If it stays to the north, southern Montana (including our area) will get most of the snowfall. If it stays more to the south, northern Wyoming will get most of the snowfall. We’ll have a better idea as we get closer to the event. We’ll keep you updated.

After 60s and 70s today, temperatures turn colder behind the front. Expect 40s and 50s tomorrow, 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday then 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 20s and 30s across the weekend then teens and 20s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com