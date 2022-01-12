Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry, windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — Another dry day is on tap for the area as we get warmer although there could be some light precipitation (rain or a mix) this morning especially to the east of Yellowstone County. Daytime highs will mainly be in the 40s today and tomorrow, but some spots could push into the 50s.

A backdoor cold front moves through by Friday morning and will cool daytime temperatures down into the 30s and 40s on Friday.

There is a slight chance of rain Thursday night that could transition to flurries overnight into Friday morning. Expecting a dry weekend.

Stronger winds will stay put through tomorrow in the Livingston area with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 55 mph from Harlowton to Red Lodge and up to 40 mph from Roundup to Billings over to Hardin and down to the MT/WY state line will be possible today.

Weekend highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly in the 20s across the weekend. Daytime highs and nighttime lows will remain around 5-10 degrees above the norm early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com