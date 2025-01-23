Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry Thursday leads to a snowy Friday

BILLINGS — Winds from the southwest will increase along the western foothills on a Thursday with gusts up to 65 mph possible from Livingston to Nye, especially in the afternoon and evening. Areas from Big Timber to Harlowton will feel gusts up to 55 mph through late Thursday night. The rest of the area could experience gusts over 30 mph.

High pressure will briefly bring mainly dry conditions to the area on Thursday out ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance of snow Thursday night through early Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Beartooth and Red Lodge Foothills with 2-4" possible. Other projections: Red Lodge 3-4", Lewistown 3-4", Livingston 1-2", Gardiner 1-2", Columbus 1-2", Cody 1-2", Old Faithful 1-2". Other areas (including Billings) will general get less than an inch. Dry conditions return Saturday afternoon and will through late next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s through Friday then cool to the teens and 20s across the weekend behind the cold front. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the teens and 20s on Thursday night, single digits and teens on Friday night, below zero and single digits on Saturday night, mainly teens on Sunday night then teens and 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com