Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry Thursday ahead of a snowy Friday

BILLINGS — Outside of light snow across the western mountains, Thursday will be mainly dry as daytime temperatures warm a bit with highs ranging from the teens east to 30s west. Gusty winds across the western foothills, Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton could cause patchy blowing snow Thursday morning. Watch out for reduced visibility while commuting.

A trough will pull more Pacific moisture into the region, bringing snow Thursday night through Friday night. Much of the area could receive over 2" of snow while the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick up over a foot. In terms of moisture, areas could pick up anywhere from a tenth to half an inch.

The weather will be mostly dry on Saturday ahead of a few shortwaves that will bring a chance of snow on Sunday and Monday.

Colder air moving in behind the trough will cool daytime highs down mainly into the teens on Friday then teens and 20s across the weekend. Even colder air drops highs down into the single digits and teens Monday through the middle of next week.

Lows will be in the mainly in the single digits below and above zero through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com