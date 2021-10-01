Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry start to the new month

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We usher in October on a dry note. High pressure will keep much needed rain away. A weak cold front will kick up clouds this afternoon through tomorrow morning, but the area will not get any rain from them. The dry pattern stretches through to next week. Models are trying to put rain chances back into the forecast starting Thursday.

Daytime highs will remain warmer than average through late next week, but it won’t get hot. Nighttime lows will hover around seasonal through tomorrow night before warming up Sunday night through late next week.

Highs will mainly be in the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow then mid 70s to low 80s Sunday through mid next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s through the weekend then 50s next week.

