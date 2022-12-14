Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry start, A snowy finish

BILLINGS — We start off with sunshine this morning, but clouds will start to move back in during the afternoon leading to a chance for snow showers late in the day into the evening. Another quarter of an inch will be possible in Billings.

Blizzard (another 5-10") and Winter Storm (another 4-8") Warnings remain in effect through tomorrow morning in eastern-southeastern MT, northeastern WY and western Dakotas. The Bighorns could pick up 3-6". Gusts in excess of 40 mph will cause blowing snow and reduce visibility drastically for hours at a time. Stay off the roads as much as possible.

High pressure takes over on Friday bringing dry conditions through the weekend.

Our next big weather story will be an arctic blast heading to the region by the end of the weekend. A cold front will drop down from Canada Saturday night into Sunday morning dragging dangerously cold air behind it. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the single digits Sunday through early next week with sub zero temperatures for overnight lows.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com