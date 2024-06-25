Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry June may end with a little more rain

BILLINGS — June is typically one of our highest months for precipitation. Right now, Billings is on track for the 8th driest June since record keeping started in the 1930s with one more chance for rain.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages with the highs in the upper 70s to low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be mainly in the 50s and a few low 60s.

There is a chance for a few stay storms Wednesday starting after noon. The most active weather looks to be Thursday with the chance of more widespread showers and storms.

A cold front could produce a few strong storms. But what seems more certain is a cool down with high dropping mainly to the mid-to-lower 70s Friday with low in the 40s to low 50s.

The end of the week also could be breezy with 15 to 25 mph winds.