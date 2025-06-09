Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry, hazy, and hot start to the week

BILLINGS — Monday will be dry as high pressure builds in, helping to warm daytime temperatures into the mid-80s to low 90s. Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to spread across the region, causing hazy skies, so be sure to monitor air quality before heading outdoors, especially if you are sensitive to smoke. The haziness may also keep temperatures from reaching projected daytime highs by a few degrees.

Dry and warm to hot conditions continue into Tuesday, with daytime highs reaching into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. The weather pattern will begin to shift starting late Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into the evening. Some storms could turn strong to severe, especially in our western counties.

The cold front will be followed by several disturbances that will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area Wednesday through Saturday. Models are forecasting the possibility of strong to severe weather late Wednesday into Thursday, so we’ll need to keep a close watch, especially if anyone has plans to be outside.

Daily highs will be mainly in the 80s this week, with nightly lows mainly in the 50s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com