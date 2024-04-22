Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and windy Monday

BILLINGS — It will be a dry and windy start to the week with low humidity in the 10s and 20s and gusts up to 45 mph possible. This will bring an increased grass fire concern in areas northeast of Billings today. No outside burning and don't do anything that would cause a spark.

Fire concerns won't be as high for other areas due to cooler temperatures, but Billings could still feel gusts in excess of 30 mph. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Conditions will be rather quiet tomorrow into Wednesday as high pressure moves across the area. Highs will be slightly warmer on Tuesday before reaching into the 70s on Wednesday.

A chance for showers returns to areas west of Billings on Wednesday evening as an upper lower will bring flow back in from the southwest pushing Pacific moisture into the area. By Thursday, a bigger stream of moisture will bring a good chance for rain, heavy at times, along with a few isolated thunderstorms.

A chance for daily showers will remain in the forecast Friday through the weekend as temperatures cool down.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com