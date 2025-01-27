Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average week

BILLINGS — Portions of I-90, US-191 and US-212 will be dealing with patchy blowing snow during the Monday morning commute. Watch out for reduced visibility. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Gusts between 35-45 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton and 20-35 mph in areas south of Billings and down into the Bighorn Basin will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Strong high pressure will keep dry conditions in place this week and the region will enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine along with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s through Saturday. A few areas may flirt with 50° mid-week. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s.

A pattern change is forecast to arrive on Sunday with colder air and a chance of snow moving in. There is still some uncertainty on how cold it will get and how much snow we'll receive. Will keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com