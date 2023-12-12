Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average stretch of weather is underway

BILLINGS — Freezing drizzle is possible this morning along I-90 around Livingston to Big Timber, US-191 from Big Timber to Judith Gap, and MT-78 from Red Lodge to Luther. If this does occur, roads will be slick so take it slow. Fog will also be possible across the region this morning, so reduced visibility could also be an issue through at least 9 AM.

After a cloudy start, high pressure will usher in sunny skies this afternoon and the beginning of a stretch of dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures that is expected to last through next week.

Outlooks are showing that this abnormal pattern could continue through Christmas Day. This, of course, could change, but confidence is growing that we won't have a White Christmas this year.

Winds could pick up along the western foothills Wednesday night into Thursday as a quick disturbance moves through. Another shot of energy could ripple through on Saturday bringing strong winds that could pose a fire weather danger depending on how low the humidity goes. Something to keep an eye on.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Thursday, 40s on Friday then 40s/50s across the weekend into early next week.

Lows will be in the 10/s20s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 20s on Thursday night, 20s/30s Friday night through Sunday night then 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com